Badminton aces end tricky season with awards fun

An award for Tristran...

The last session was completed with the best wishes to those players who will move on to university and work.

An end of season fun tournament was held at Heathfield where all players were put into teams.

The winning team on the day was Adam Newberry, Oliver Williams, Tristan Hyland and lead coach Sean Newberry.

Teagan and Sean

Awards were presented by Academy chairman William Brown to the Players’ Player of the Year, Teagan Byroo. Player of the Year, nominated by the coaches, went to Tom Napier in hisfirst year with the squad.

A fun award, the Congeniality Award, was made to Tristan Hyland, who had managed to keep the players and coaches smiling throughout a very problematic year.

The Allen Gales Award went to Jacob Williams for overall achievement, improvement, attendance and good attitude.

New members are welcome and should contact William Brown on 01892 662700 or 07761 283736 or via email,

Jacob lifts a bit of silverware