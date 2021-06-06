Athletes compete in Eastbourne Triathlon
Athletes of all abilities took part in a triathlon in Eastbourne this weekend.
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 3:30 pm
Updated
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 3:35 pm
The event, called Tribourne, started at 7.45am today (Sunday, June 6), with the sprint distance, which was designed for novice triathletes.
The sprint distance consisted of a 750m swim, 18.3km cycle and a 5km run up Beachy Head.
At 9am the main competition, standard distance, started with a 1,500m swim by Eastbourne Pier followed by a 36.6km cycle and 10km run along the seafront.