Andy Murray set for Eastbourne return in the doubles with Marcelo Melo

Andy Murray looks set to return to Eastbourne next week in the doubles with Brazilian player Marcelo Melo at Devonshire Park.

Murray, who is easing his way back to full-fitness following a hip operation, was due to return to competitive action today at Queens in the doubles with Spain’s Feliciano Lopez. Their match however was pushed back until tomorrow due to rain.

Murray, 32, hasn’t confirm who his partner will be at Wimbledon but he is due to play with Melo, 35, at Eastbourne.

Melo said: “Next week would be a break for us and then there was the opportunity to play Eastbourne with Andy Murray. I had the pleasure of playing with him during the IPTL and now we will be together again.”

With Melo and Lukasz Kubot resuming their partnership at Wimbledon, Murray is searching for a third doubles partner in as many tournaments.

Melo is a former World No 1 doubles player and a two-time doubles Grand Slam champion.

He won the French open in 2015 and the Wimbledon title in 2017 and is currently ranked the World No 4.