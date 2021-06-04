Ablitt gets green light for Eastbourne Eagles Championship debut

Nathan Ablitt is in for his Eagles Championhip debut at Scunthorpe / Picture: Mike Hinves

He steps in to replace Drew Kemp who is in Poland representing Team GB in the European Under-19 Pairs Final.

Hailsham-based Ablitt has been a star performer for the NDL-level Eastbourne Seagulls junior team in their initial fixtures and club bosses are delighted at the progress he is making after an injury affected debut season in 2019 as a 15 year old.

Team Manager and co-promoter Trevor Geer, who has watched Abilitt with keen interest since he was a young teenager, said: "We are sure that Nathan has a great future in the sport and his Championship debut is another step on that road.

“His progression is another huge tick in the box for the development and young rider programme instigated by the new Club directors on their arrival in 2019; to follow on from four excellent years in the NDL under Martin and Connor Dugard.”

Club Director Ian Jordan said: "The message is clear. If you are a young British rider, the place to be is at Eastbourne, where British talent is given both the time and space to develop and the opportunity when it becomes available like we have given to Nathan.

“Furthermore; in the case of Drew Kemp, Jason Edwards and Tom Brennan, we'll never stand in the way of progress and will actively work with Team GB and the GB Academy to release our riders at every opportunity and allow them to spread their wings and progress on to the wider European and hopefully World stage.”

Season tickets valid for cup match

Just a reminder to supporters who hold Eastbourne season tickets and ten-match tickets. They ARE valid for Sunday’s KO Cup tie against Kent at Arlington (3.30pm).

Tickets for Kent cup match are rapidly selling out but are still available ONLINE until stocks run out.