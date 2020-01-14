22-year-old to compete against Commonwealth games gold medallists for UK number one spot

Jack Bennett has qualified to join the best players in England – including his brother Josh – at the National Championships.

The 22-year-old Eastbourne player finished fifth at the qualifying tournament at the David Ross Sports Village in Nottingham, where a top-10 finish was needed to book a place at the Nationals.

He will now compete alongside the top-22 ranked senior English players at the same venue from February 28-March 1 and could earn a plum draw against one of England’s leading players, including either of 2018 Commonwealth Games doubles gold medallists Liam Pitchford or Paul Drinkhall.

Bennett was top seed and who got through after a series of group matches and positional play-offs. He will join his 20-year-old brother Josh, who is ranked No 14 in the country, at the Nationals.

Jack said: “I’m feeling good – it’s a job done really. I came here to qualify for Senior Nationals and I’ve done that. I didn’t expect to be playing here this weekend, but I missed out on a ranking place, so it was a bit of a struggle.

“It is always a highlight to play at Nationals. It was great to win bronze in the men’s doubles last year with Josh.”