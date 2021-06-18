Norrie and Cilic vie for glory at Eastbourne

Cameron Norrie / Picture: Getty

British hopes will be led by an in-form Cameron Norrie, whose superb clay-court campaign, including final appearances at the ATP 250 events in Estoril and Lyon, has been built on consistency of performance and approach, and a physical intensity that he believes is a match for anyone.

A fortnight ago he bowed out to Rafa Nadal at the French Open, defeated but very far from discredited.

With 27 tour victories so far, this has been a stellar year for Norrie.

Marin Cilic / Picture: Getty

“It will be great to play on home soil again after we missed out on the grass court season last year,” he told the Herald.

“I’ve been playing some really good tennis lately and I hope to replicate that at two terrific UK grass-court venues. I’ll be heading straight down from Queens to the LTA’s Viking International at Eastbourne. It’s a smashing place to play and I am really looking forward to it!”