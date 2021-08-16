Eastbourne Eagles suffer Leicester loss
Eastbourne Eagles went down to a heavy defeat at Leicester, losing 56-34. At no stage did they threaten the home team and ended a five-man team.
Edward Kennett missed the fixture because of a reaction to a Covid-19 vaccination and Kyle Newman withdrew at the half-way stage after further aggravating a shoulder injury.
Co-promoter and team manager Trevor Geer said: “It was tough. Coming without Edward Kennett didn’t help. He is suffering after his second Covid jab.
“I hope we can do better things next weekend against Redcar.”
Scorers: Leicester 56: Ryan Douglas 14, Hans Andersen 12+1, Nick Morris 9, Kyle Howarth 8+1, Zaine Kennedy 6+1, Dan Thompson 4, Joe Thompson 3+1. Eastbourne 34: Tom Brennan 14+1, Lewis Kerr 9, Richard Lawson 6+1, Drew Kemp 3+2, Nathan Ablitt 2, Kyle Newman 0, Edward Kennett r/r.