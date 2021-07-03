Eastbourne Eagles roar to Redcar success

Tom Brennan celebrated his birthday by helping Eagles win at Redcar / Picture: Mike Hinves

The HG Aerospace Eagles led all the way after Kyle Newman and Richard Lawson gave them the best possible start with a 5-1 in the opening heat.

At the halfway stage, Eastbourne were 12 up and then were hit by a fierce Redcar fightback.

The two sides traded 5-1s in heats 12 and 13 before birthday boy Tom Brennan hit the front in heat 14 to win the race. With Drew Kemp second, the points were secured. The final score was Redcar 43, Eastbourne 47.

Eastbourne team manager Trevor Geer said the reshuffled riding order had worked well. He said: “Right from the word go, we had them. It rained before the meeting and it certainly suited us more than Redcar.

“You could see their heads go down and they had a few falls. They were struggling with it and we just kept at it. The new riding order seems to suit all of our boys.