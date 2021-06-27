Eagles miss out despite battling display in Glasgow

Jake Knight shone in the meeting with Glasgow / Picture: Mike Hinves

At the halfway stage they were two points ahead - but eventually succumbed to the Scottish side who powered home over the closing stages to win 50-40.

Team manager Trevor Geer said it was a brilliant meeting to watch. After the interval we slipped away but up until then we were doing well. It was nip and tuck all the way. We thought we could pull this off,” he said.

“I think after the interval the track changed a little bit and Craig Cook showed his class. The meeting was a lot better than the score suggests.”

Geer said Jake Knight did extremely well, having been called in as a replacement for Drew Kemp. He said: “Jake exceeded my expectations tonight. He looked really good and ended with five points. That was five more than expected of him.”