Eagles miss out despite battling display in Glasgow
Eastbourne Eagles came up just short in their Championship match at Glasgow.
At the halfway stage they were two points ahead - but eventually succumbed to the Scottish side who powered home over the closing stages to win 50-40.
Team manager Trevor Geer said it was a brilliant meeting to watch. After the interval we slipped away but up until then we were doing well. It was nip and tuck all the way. We thought we could pull this off,” he said.
“I think after the interval the track changed a little bit and Craig Cook showed his class. The meeting was a lot better than the score suggests.”
Geer said Jake Knight did extremely well, having been called in as a replacement for Drew Kemp. He said: “Jake exceeded my expectations tonight. He looked really good and ended with five points. That was five more than expected of him.”
Captain Lewi Kerr said: “After the interval we lost our way a bit. It was going so good. Maybe Glasgow re-focussed at that point. They did the damage then. We needed a 5-1 in heat 15 to get point which me and Richard were on but Cookie did his thing. But we pushed them.”