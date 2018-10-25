Worthing 10k delight for Rover’ Ross and Aislinn

Eastbourne Rovers
Eastbourne Rovers

Eastbourne Rovers’ Ross Brocklehurst and Aislinn Darvell were in top form at the Worthing Seafront 10k.

Ross finished in second place in a time of 36 minutes and 3 seconds.

Aislinn Darvell also finished second in the female race in a time of 41 minutes and 17 seconds.

At the Isle of Axholme half marathon, Natalie McCreath finished fourth female and second in her age category in a time of 1 hour 33 minutes and 29 seconds. At the Hove Prom 10k, Sebastian Cirillo was the first Rover in fifth place with a time of 34 minute and 23 seconds. Kevin Armstrong was next in 37:57, followed by Mike Thompson in 44:28.

At the Great South Run 10 mile race, there were personal bests for Graham Weir and Jacqueline Wooller, both crossing the line in a time of 1 hour 29 minutes and 28 seconds. Catherine Mullane completed the course in 1:37:08.