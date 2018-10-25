Worthing 10k delight for Rover’ Ross and Aislinn

Eastbourne Rovers’ Ross Brocklehurst and Aislinn Darvell were in top form at the Worthing Seafront 10k.

Ross finished in second place in a time of 36 minutes and 3 seconds.

Aislinn Darvell also finished second in the female race in a time of 41 minutes and 17 seconds.

At the Isle of Axholme half marathon, Natalie McCreath finished fourth female and second in her age category in a time of 1 hour 33 minutes and 29 seconds. At the Hove Prom 10k, Sebastian Cirillo was the first Rover in fifth place with a time of 34 minute and 23 seconds. Kevin Armstrong was next in 37:57, followed by Mike Thompson in 44:28.

At the Great South Run 10 mile race, there were personal bests for Graham Weir and Jacqueline Wooller, both crossing the line in a time of 1 hour 29 minutes and 28 seconds. Catherine Mullane completed the course in 1:37:08.