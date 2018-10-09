Taekwando star Sukoco's winning streak continues and he strikes gold again

Dondy Sukoco’s winning streak continued as he won three Gold medals at the South East Taekwondo Championships, in Guildford, on Sunday.

This takes his tally of Gold medals this year up to six as he previously won the Sussex Champs. Competing at red tag level, Dondy came first in patterns, tag team and sparring.

His final match was closely contended, with Dondy being knocked out of the arena at one point. However, Dondy’s strategic approach and skill paid off as he managed to kick his opponent on the head, winning the match.

SEE ALSO Taekwondo stars impress at English Championships | Michele rocks her way to Taekwondo world title | National success for Taekwondo experts​



Although terrifying to watch for parents, Tae-Kwon-Do is actually a great sport to teach young people discipline and skill, with the aim being to hit a target rather than hurt your opponent. Eastbourne TAGB club trains twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays in Ratton School Gym and is open to everyone.

The next exciting challenge for Dondy is the British Championship in Birmingham in November, which he’ll be training hard for in between revision for his first round of PPE exams.