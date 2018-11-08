Sailor Sam Williams has Olympics in his sights

Sam Williams took a giant step towards his Olympic dream after he was chosen for the Royal Yachting Association UK Youth Squad – Olympic Class Windsurfing.

Sam’s selection recognises his potential to progress within the British Sailing Team, with the aim of winning further selection and beyond to the Olympic Development programmes.

Sam, a sixth former at Eastbourne College, was included on the basis of performance and commitment to a programme of training and competition over a period of several years.

It is seen as a fantastic achievement which establishes his status as a UK Squad sailor.

RYA Youth Racing manager, Mark Nicholls, is hopeful that he will represent Great Britain at major international events in the coming years. “As Sam progresses through the performance pathway, the expectations and necessary commitment required to achieve desired performance objectives increase significantly.

“Training weekends are generally intense and involve a range of activities, including time on the water, fitness training, class room based theory sessions and work with specialist support staff and coaches.” www.rya.org.uk/racing/youthjunior