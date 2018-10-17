Ronnie O'Sullivan makes 15th career maximum break two days after calling venue a 'hellhole'

On Monday, Ronnie O'Sullivan called K2 Crawley a 'hellhole, but today he made his 15th 147 break at the English Open at K2 Crawley..

The five-time world champion made the maximum clearance in the final frame of his second-round 4-0 whitewash of Allan Taylor.

He will have to share the £17,000 total prize after Thepchaiya Un-Nooh's 147 on Tuesday.

It was O'Sullivan's second maximum in 2018, having made one against Elliot Slessor at the China Open in April and he now has 956 career century breaks.

On Monday O'Sullivan, 42, criticised the venue, saying it smelt of urine.