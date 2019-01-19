New men in charge at Arlington Stadium have grand plans

Martim Dugard and Jon Cook have teamed up to take over the lease to run Arlington Stadium, the home of the Eastbourne Eagles.

Cook, is a former promoter at Arlington, and has returned for 2019 to lead the Eastbourne Speedway’s return to professional speedway as part of the Championship league.

Dugard stepped down from running speedway at the end of last season after guiding the Eagles - with his son Connor - to seven trophies in the National League in a four-year period after they took over when the speedway was threatened with closure.

Speedway and stock cars will continue to dominate activities at Arlington Stadium but Dugard and Cook plan to widen its uses.

Cook has returned to Eastbourne for the coming Championship season after 12 years away as promoter at Lakeside Hammers.

He grew up around Eastbourne speedway and is excited about the new venture.

Cook said, “Martin and I have had success before with the Brighton Bonanza and we feel our different skills complement each other.

“We will be working in the best traditions of the stadium and we have big plans to make it a major part of the Sussex sporting landscape.”

Dugard added, “We have got to make this work but this is something I’ve always thought I would love to do.

“We want to put Arlington Stadium on the map rather than being the best kept secret in Sussex. We’ve got lots of ideas and it’s whether we can pull them off.

“Jon and I have not let a lot stop us in the past.”