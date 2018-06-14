Narrow British title defeat for Boxing club captain Adrianne Phebey

Eastbourne Boxing Club’s senior captain Adrianne Phebey made her international debut for England in the three Nations tournament.

Adrianne competed in the under 64kgs light-welterweight category.

It was England verus Scotland in the final as Adrianne took on Lynne Calder of Scotland for the title.

Adrianne started fast going from body to head, scoring well and evading the strong shots. Calder was strong in the second, scoring with some strong rear hands. Calder maintained her range in the third and secured a unanimous points decision to be crowned British champion.

“I was proud of my performance and felt like a million dollars in the first round,” Adrianne recalls.

“I got caught with some strong shots and really felt them but I was proud how I stayed composed and pushed her all the way.”

Adrianne is a level 2 England Boxing qualified coach and has also international coaching experience, working last year on the three nations as a coach. Contact Adrianne on adriannephebey@yahoo.co.uk for further information about her class.