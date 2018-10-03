Learn the moves that made Conor McGregor an MMA superstar

Two leading martial artists are joining forces to give their students an extra set of skills.

Paul Bridges, head instructor at Gracie Barra Hastings, and Ed Lofts, of the Fitness Loft, are putting on a series of masterclasses at schools.

While Bridges will provide a 16-week introduction to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Lofts will be teaching a movement class designed to strengthen and condition the body.

Lofts, 36, a six times world kickboxing champion, has developed his programme after working closely with innovative movement specialist Ido Portal.

Portal shot to global prominence by helping train MMA superstar Conor McGregor, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight world champion.

“The classes will teach adaptable movement patterns to help build strength and flexibility,” said Lofts.

“This will improve posture, coordination and help bullet proof the body.”

Bridges, 43, is a seasoned fighter who has competed in the World BJJ Championships and won gold at both the English Open tournament and the first European BJJ Championship.

He was also 2015 ADCC British champion in the Pro Division under 65.9kg category, defeating ex-UFC fighter Leigh Remedios and former UCMMA champion Spencer Hewitt. “The course we have put together will give people a step-by-step introduction to some of the best self defence and sport techniques of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu,” he said.

The Fitness Loft, which is based in Harrow Lane, Hastings, teaches Lau Gar Kickboxing, as well as running boxing, fitness and movement classes.

Vsit www.fitnesslofts.com or www.graciebarrahastings.com