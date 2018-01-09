Search

Konta upbeat ahead of Australian Open despite Sydney loss

Johanna Konta
Johanna Konta remained in upbeat mood despite her first round defeat at the Sydney International.

Konta, the defending champion, went down 6-3 7-5 to Agnieszka Radwanska in a repeat of last year’s final.

The British No 1 was forced to retire from her last tournament in Brisbane with a hip injury.

“I’m right where I should be,” said the 26-year-old who will be seeded 10th at next week’s Australian Open. “I’m happy again with the different kind of players that I’ve played. I feel good going into Melbourne.”

In a repeat of last year’s final match-up, this time fourth seed Konta could not take control of the contest against Poland’s former Wimbledon runner-up.

Consolation for Konta came with the fact she completed the match without obvious physical problems, five days after being forced to retire from her Brisbane International quarter-final with Elina Svitolina due to injury.

She now heads for Melbourne and the Australian Open, where 12 months ago she reached the quarter-finals, while Radwanska stays in Sydney and faces American teenager CiCi Bellis next.

Radwanska added: “I’m just so happy to play such a great match before the Australian Open.”

“It was a top-10 level match with some ups and downs, breaks along the way. The conditions weren’t easy, but I’m happy to win in two sets.”