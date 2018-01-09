Konta upbeat ahead of Australian Open despite Sydney loss

Johanna Konta remained in upbeat mood despite her first round defeat at the Sydney International.

Konta, the defending champion, went down 6-3 7-5 to Agnieszka Radwanska in a repeat of last year’s final.

The British No 1 was forced to retire from her last tournament in Brisbane with a hip injury.

“I’m right where I should be,” said the 26-year-old who will be seeded 10th at next week’s Australian Open. “I’m happy again with the different kind of players that I’ve played. I feel good going into Melbourne.”

In a repeat of last year’s final match-up, this time fourth seed Konta could not take control of the contest against Poland’s former Wimbledon runner-up.

Consolation for Konta came with the fact she completed the match without obvious physical problems, five days after being forced to retire from her Brisbane International quarter-final with Elina Svitolina due to injury.

She now heads for Melbourne and the Australian Open, where 12 months ago she reached the quarter-finals, while Radwanska stays in Sydney and faces American teenager CiCi Bellis next.

Radwanska added: “I’m just so happy to play such a great match before the Australian Open.”

“It was a top-10 level match with some ups and downs, breaks along the way. The conditions weren’t easy, but I’m happy to win in two sets.”