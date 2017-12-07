Konta names new coach

Eastbourne’s Johanna Konta confirmed this week that Michael Joyce will be her new coach.

Negotiations had been ongoing for some time between Konta and the 44-year-old American and he will now travel with her full time.

As a player, Joyce ranked as high as 64th in the world. He spent six years as part of former World No 1 Maria Sharapova’s team and most recently coached Victoria Azarenka throughout 2017.

“Michael is a fantastic coach with a great pedigree,” said Konta. “I feel like there is so much more to come.”

Konta, who has not played since October due to a foot injury, will no doubt be hoping that Joyce can take her on to the next level after she climbed as high as fourth in the world in 2017.

The Australian born British No 1 reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon earlier this year and won the prestigious Miami Open title, the biggest win of her career to date.

This was all achieved whilst working alongside Belgian coach Wim Fissette. The successful partnership ended abruptly after Konta narrowly missed out on a place in the WTA Finals in Singapore following a run of five straight defeats.

Her first tournament with Joyce is set to be the Brisbane International which starts on 31 December.