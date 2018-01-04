Search

Hip injury is a concern for Konta ahead of Sydney title defence

Johanna Konta
By Derren Howard

Eastbourne’s Johanna Konta hopes to be fit to defend her Sydney International title next week despite a hip injury that forced her retire from the Brisbane International quarter-final on Thursday.

Konta required treatment on her right hip in the third set against Elina Svitolina and called an end to the match when serving at 3-2 down. The extent of the injury is unclear but the British No 1 hopes to compete in Sydney, the city of her birth, and then the Australian Open, that starts in Melbourne on January 15.

“As of now, it’s a bit of a waiting game,” said Konta. “The most important thing now will be to get some physio treatment, have a good night’s sleep and wake up tomorrow and see where to take it from there. I will definitely give it the maximum amount of time to be able to play in Sydney.

“I started feeling it in my right hip/groin area in the second game of the third set. I felt a little bit of pain go through there. I couldn’t really load through that right leg.”

Konta had seemed on top form in Brisbane. The World No 9 beat the dangerous Madison Keys in the first round and then ousted Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets.

In the quarter-final, Konta easily took the first 6-1 but lost out 8-6 in a second set tie-break.

The 26-year-old, who suffered from a foot injury at the back end of last season, received treatment at the beginning of the third and forced to end an entertaining encounter after two hours and 12 minutes.