Former Eastbourne Snooker League star Robertson wins first ranking title

Eastbourne Snooker League's former player Jimmy Robertson struck gold in Lommel at the beginning of October winning the European Masters, his first ranking title.

The 32 year old, who is now based in Bexhill-On-Sea, turned pro 16 years ago after cutting his teeth playing for the former snooker club the Q Ball in Eastbourne. He landed his biggest pay day, £75,000, and jumps ten places in the rankings to a career high of 26. He also earns a spot at the Champion of Champions in Coventry next month.

Jimmy has never forgot his roots and recently visited the Eastbourne Snooker Leagues Junior Club. The club has been formed to encourage youngsters to take up the game and maybe find another skilled player to follow in Jimmy’s shoes. During his visit Jimmy coached a few of the players and played a couple in some fun frames. This season’s club starts on Saturday 20th October at the Glastonbury Snooker Club, Royal Parade. Starting at 10am it gives young people interested in the game to receive coaching from some of the top players in the town’s league.

After winning his title Robertson said: “It is what I’ve dreamed of since I first started playing. I never thought this day would happen and the way my career has gone so far I had never been to the latter stages in tournaments. I always knew I was capable of doing it but actually doing it is a completely different thing.

“I was delighted with how I held myself together. Joe played really well in the evening session, but I am just pleased to have produced some good snooker from 7-6.

“Winning your first title is massive. You never know if you are going to get over the line and you don’t know how you are going to handle it. To win my first ranking event and have my family here means everything.”

Eastbourne Snooker League Secretary Richard Barnicoat added the leagues praise to his victory. He said “the league players are who played Jimmy for many years as an amateur are proud and delighted that he has secured his first ranking win. It shows how hard Jimmy has worked to achieve his dreams”.

Snooker fans can see their favourite pro’s in action in the English Open at the K2 Sports Centre at Crawley from Monday 15th October until Sunday 21st October. Tickets are available from www.worldsnooker.com.