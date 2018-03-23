England selection for talented cross country athlete Beth Cook

Talented Team Bodyworks athlete Beth Cook had an extra spring in her step this week as she was selected to represent England in the Home International Cross Country Championships in Nottingham tomorrow (Saturday).

Beth, 13, will form part of an England Junior Girls team of eight athletes who will compete against Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

Beth has been in sparkling form this season and recently produced another fine display as she battled through the muddy conditions and claimed first place in the 4km under-15s National Inter Counties Cross Country Championships.

Last week, at the English Schools Cross Country Championships in Leeds, in freezing conditions and snow, Beth crossed the line after 4km in second place in the junior girls.

Bodyworks member and international triathlete Yvette Grice said, “Beth is an extremely talented young athlete. I’ve ran with her a couple of times and she’s far too quick for me. To be selected to represent England is a fantastic achievement.”