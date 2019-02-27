Eastbourne touch rugby ace Matt set for World Cup with England

By Jacob Panons

Former Eastbourne Rugby Club player, Matt Mahoney, has been selected to represent England’s over 35 touch rugby team at the 2019 Touch World Cup in Malaysia.

Mahoney played for Eastbourne Rugby Club for 15 years until he was 21-years-old and recently revisited the club to share the good news.

England are bringing a range of teams to the tournament ranging from a Mixed Opens team right the way through to a Women’s over 50 team.

The competition is set to take place in Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, this April where Mahoney will be looking to snatch the title from current champions New Zealand.