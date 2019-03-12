Eastbourne Rovers star crowned new British Indoor champion

Six members of Eastbourne Rovers Athletic Club travelled to Lee Valley in London for the British Masters Indoor Track and Field Championship last weekend. A great expected encounter in the M60 long jump delivered on that as three of them were against each other.

Barry Morris who was ranked UK no1 last year, Brian Slaughter who was no2 just one centimetre behind and Pete Morgan.

They all have had various journeys to get ready for the championship as injuries are always difficult to manage.

The competition started with Brian posting a leading jump. Barry in round three taking back the lead with a jump a few centimetres further.

In the final and sixth round Brian went back into the lead and then on the very last jump of the competition Barry equalled it.

This meant Barry was the new British Indoor Champion based on count back having the second best jump so Eastbourne ended up with 1st, 2nd and 4th as Pete recorded a season best.

Brian had earlier in the day gained the bronze for the 60M hurdles in a season’s best time. Meanwhile the championships which includes some outdoor throws Angela Morgan and Liz Brandon were competing in the Hammer.

Angela was in a tough group but she delivered a season’s best and a sixth place and the same placing in the Shot putt. While Liz managed second in her hammer competition but she went one better in the shot putt to be crowned British Champion for her age group.

Later in the day Grant Stirling who has been training very well delivered on a bronze medal for his long jump championship. On the Sunday he was back for his favourite and best result on winning the triple jump. So three British champions in the weekend was not a bad return for ERAC members.

Prior to this competition Brian Slaughter had been in Glasgow for the Scottish Open Combined Event Championship an event he has competed in many time before and came back with another title and British record for the Indoor Heptathlon with a massive 5126 points beating the old record by some 200 points to add to his collection.

Brian and Grant will now be making final preparations for the World Indoor Championships being held later this month in Torun, Poland where they hope to take good form. Brian will be one of the leading contenders for the Indoor Pentathlon with 60M Hurdles, Long Jump, Shot Putt, High Jump and 1000M. Grant goes in the Triple Jump.