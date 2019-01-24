Eastbourne players help Sussex Storm to victory at National Cup finals

The Sussex Storm are the 2019 national under-16 basketball champions and three players from Eastbourne had leading roles in their victorious performance on Saturday.

Playing at the renowned University of Essex Sport Centre in Colchester, the Storm quickly took the initiative in the final against the Baltic Stars London and ran out 85-76 winners.

The national league side went ahead inside the first minute of the game and led from that point on, justifying their favourites tag having beaten the previously undefeated Manchester Magic and Richmond Knights in previous rounds.

Max Gausden, Will Hipperson and Jarvis Chater are all local Eastbourne players and Max ended the final as second top scorer with 17 points, along with five steals and four assists.

The national league action continues until the play-offs where the Storm hope to do the double by also winning the national championships.