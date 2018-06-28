Eastbourne International: It’s a long road back to the top for Wawrinka

By Derren Howard

Spare a thought for three time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

The Swiss player came to Eastbourne looking to find his best form and gain some confidence on grass after a long period away from the game and two lots of surgery on his left knee.

The 33-year-old is a former world No 3 and has 16 career titles to his name and at his best he is one of the most fearsome players in world tennis, having beaten the likes of Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in their primes at major tournaments.

Wawrinka has since slipped to 261 in the world and looked a long way off the pace as he was blasted off court in straight sets by Andy Murray on Monday.

Murray himself is recovering from hip surgery but easily came out on top in the battle of the walking wounded. Murray was then soundly beaten by a 23-year-old Edmund, which highlights just how far Wawrinka has to go to reach the top level of his sport once more.

“I know what I need to do and what it takes to win grand slams. I have been there and beaten the best and that’s what I’m working towards. It is not going to be easy,” said Wawrinka.