Eastbourne International: Andy Murray drawn to face Stan Wawrinka in first round

By Derren Howard

Andy Murray will begin his campaign at the Eastbourne International with a mouthwatering first round match against three time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

Both players are wildcards at the Nature Valley International, which starts on Monday, as they continue their comebacks from injury.

Should Murray progress to round two he will face British No 1 and tournament second seed Kyle Edmund, who has a bye.

Murray, 31, played his first competitive match for almost a year last tuesday on Tuesday at Queen’s, and lost in three sets to Nick Kyrgios.

Wawrinka, who has had two operations on his knee, lost to American Sam Querrey in the second round at Queen’s.

British No 2 Cameron Norrie was also awarded a wild card into the main draw at the Nature Valley International.

Fans are set to soak up the sun and world-class tennis with blockbuster first round clashes set to thrill the close to sell-out crowds at Devonshire Park this week.

The Women’s main draw action gets under way on Sunday with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova opening main draw proceedings on Centre Court against Sorana Cirstea.

Meanwhile British wild card recipient Katie Swan will get the Court No 1 action under way, taking on American Danielle Collins.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova is also in action on Sunday, facing Maria Sakkari for a place in the second round at the WTA Premier event.

Men’s qualifying at the Nature Valley International began on Saturday with Daniel Brands pulling off a shock victory against No 1 seed Jack Sock 6-4 7-6. The German will take on Alessandro Bega for a place in the main draw at the Nature Valley International.

There was better fortune for qualifying No 2 seed Alex De Minaur, who beat British wild card recipient Jonathan Gray 6-1 6-3. The Australian will face off with Matteo Viola for a main draw spot.

Women’s qualifying came to a conclusion on Saturday with No 10 seed Natalia Vikhlantayseva earning a main draw berth courtesy of a 6-1 6-2 win over Katy Dunne, and No 1 seed Yulia Putintseva beating No 8 seed Christina McHale to secure her place in the main draw.