Eastbourne Boxing Club captain Phebey is ready to rumble on Saturday

Eastbourne Boxing Club captain Adrianne Phebey will be in action as the club host their second bout of the season this Saturday at Skateworld, from 7pm.

There will be a host of clubs from all over Britain competing against the Eastbourne Boxers.

Club elite boxer and captain Phebey faces off against Lochend Edinburgh’s Gardner Moore in their Light-welterweight clash.

Open class middle weight and crowed pleaser, Omid Raouf will step in with Ollie Mcintosh from High Wycombe in a high level encounter in preparation for the nationals.

Newbie Rowan Crombie has his first skills bout, whilst Frankie Smith competes against Ethan Clifford of Whitehawk in their first competitive encounter.

11-year-old Shayden Kelly will also take on Tommy Lee Brazil of Chichester in his first competitive bout.

There will be a record number of 13 boxers from Eastbourne Boxing club competing at the show.

“It shows how much we are growing all the time,” said club coach, Adam Haniver. “It’s great to see so many people engaging in boxing and reaping the health, and more importantly character-based benefits.

“We look forward to welcoming the town to Skateworld to watch our boxers and some of our neighbouring club, Eastbourne Phoenix’s boxers compete on what is always an amazing evening’s entertainment for all of the family.”

Tickets available at: http://eastbourneboxingclub.co.uk/shows/show-tickets/ or call 07825684196