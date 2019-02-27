Double delight for young weightlifters at England championships

There was further success for talented young weightlifting duo James Godden and Nellie Hannam at the England Age Group Championships.

Nellie and James took to the platforms last week for the competition which was held in Luton.

James was first to lift in the Under 15, under 55Kg category. He walked away from the competition as a silver medallist with a Snatch personal best of 67KG and a Clean and Jerk personal best of 87kg.

At only 15 and only weighing in at 52.1KG, this gave him a 10KG increase on his total lift weight. James is continuing with his training with the British Weight Lifting Talent squad and will be looking at the European Championship next.

Having watched and been inspired by James’s success, Nellie took to the platform in the Under 17 under 71KG category.

Her snatch was a personal best at 56KG and followed this was a Clean and Jerk personal best of 73KG.

Her six clean lifts and total weight gave her the gold medal and title of English Age Champion for her category.

The hard work that both James and Nellie have put into training over the last few months has really paid off and their coaches at CrossFit Corinthian based in Newhaven are so proud of what they have both achieved.Pictured: Nellie Hannam (left) and James Godden