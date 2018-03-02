Boxers are ready to rumble at Skateworld

Eastbourne boxers will once again go toe to toe with some of the best from the South of England tomorrow (Saturday) at Skateworld.

Many of the club’s boxers will be lacing up their gloves competitively for the very first time, with 18 members matched for the occasion.

Lightweight Camille Obligis will make her debut in the ring while senior heavyweight ‘Thor’ is also raring to go. Head coach, Adam Haniver said, “He’s looking so sharp at the moment. It’s going to be a exciting bout.”

Emma ‘Lochtite’ Loch, is also eager to impress the audience in her second bout.

Crowd pleasers, Mubanga Chisanga and Callum Knight are on the card, as well as open class boxer and club captain, Adrianne Phebey.

Phebey is desperate to defend her ‘Bout of the Night’ belt, in what is shaping up to be an enthralling night of boxing.

Local businesses have kindly donated raffle prizes for the night, including theatre tickets, artwork and a cake from The Harbour Cake Artist.

Early bird tickets are available online for £12 until Friday. Tickets can be purchased on the door for £15.

For more information and for ticket sales please see: www.eastbourneboxingclub.co.uk