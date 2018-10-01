Bayview Golf Club’s Clive Winter steps aside after 11 years

The manager at Bay View Golf Club since its inception, Clive Winter, has stepped down in a blaze of glory, in a members’ competition to mark his retirement.

Almost 50 players took part, but victory went to a team led by Clive, and also including Ray Woodward and Paul Cruickshank, as well as staff member, Dan Mason – who is to become the new Bay View manager.

In a strokeplay Texas Scramble, they returned a net 50, after recording a gross 54, the day’s lowest. The next four teams were separated on countback, after they’d all finished on net 52. The runners-up were Roger Brocklehurst, Johnny Ward, Peter Collyer and Ron Collins.

Afterwards, some 30 more members and friends of Bay View also crowded into the clubhouse for the presentation of prizes, a lavish buffet (free to players!), and a few farewell words from Clive Winter. He said he’d had “eleven wonderful years” at Bay View since the work to clear the course had begun in 2007, a year before it opened to the public.

His intention in retirement is to return to the club as a player, “as often as possible.” He added, “It’s been a privilege to get to know all the members - well, most of them.”