Another British Masters title and British record for Brian Slaughter

Eastbourne Rovers Athletic Club’s Brian Slaughter has added two more to his list of Masters titles and also a new British record.

Competing at the British Masters Athletic Combined Events Indoor Championships in Lee Valley, Masters once again produced a top British performance in winning the title for the Pentathlon.

Never one to take it easy, he had already secured victory in the South of England Pole Vault competition earlier in the same day.

Following his pole vault victory, his pentathlon started with a sub 10 second 60m hurdles for a very useful 910 points. Next up was the Long Jump and some more useful points on the board. The Shot Putt is a great event for him as he pushed out to 10.66m. The high jump has not always produced his best performances and he struggled with the early heights but he held it together and notched up some more useful points.

It was only the 1,000m to go and calculations showed that a time of 3 minutes 20 seconds was required.

Brian thrived on the challenge and knew exactly what was required for each of the five laps. The first two laps were spot on.

At the bell he was one second off the pace. Realising this and with the help of the announcer and the crowd, he picked up the pace and the clock stopped at 3.17.63 for a new british record was set at 3842 points.

Brian now has three weeks before jetting off to Madrid for the European Masters Indoor Championships where he plans to increase this total further.

Asked about his plans for this he said, “I had a couple of competitions lined up but I need to go away and work on some technical things so I can come back and be ready to win the European Title.”