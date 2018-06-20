Andy Murray could play Eastbourne as comeback from injury continues

Andy Murray has not ruled out making an appearance at the Eastbourne International as he continues his comeback from a hip injury.

Murray could play Eastbourne and then skip Wimbledon as he works out the best way to manage his comeback after a year away from the sport.

Andy Murray

The Briton, 31, played some decent tennis on his return yesterday before losing to Nick Kyrgios at Queen’s.

The Eastbourne International starts on June 22 ahead of Wimbledon fortnight, which begins July 2.

Murray has played in Eastbourne previously on Davis Cup duty and he also made a surprise visit to Devonshire Park as he represented North of Scotland in the County Cup.

“I need to wait and see what happens,” said the former world number one. “I don’t know exactly what’s best for me just now.

“I won’t rule anything out just now,” he said about his upcoming plans. “I wouldn’t rule out playing Eastbourne and not playing Wimbledon.

“I wouldn’t rule out playing a tournament next and trying to get matches in an exhibition tournament as well to get ready for Wimbledon.

“If I wake up on Wednesday morning and I really don’t feel good then that’s obviously not a great sign.”

Murray has dropped to 156th in the world rankings following surgery on his right hip in January.