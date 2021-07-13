Konta's Olympic dream scuppered by Covid

Johanna Konta has had to withdraw from the Olympics / Picture: Getty

Eastbourne ace Konta, who made her Olympic debut in Rio, was unable to compete at Wimbledon last month after a member of her team tested positive for Covid-19 and unfortunately, whilst self-isolating, developed symptoms and subsequently tested positive for the virus

She said; "As some of you may know, I was unable to compete at Wimbledon this year after a member of my team tested positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, whilst self-isolating, I also developed symptoms and subsequently tested positive for the virus.

"As a result, I have been unable to train for the last two weeks and sadly, this has put my body in a situation where I am unable to ask it to be fully ready in time for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"This is a heart-breaking reality for me, as representing Team GB at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016 is one of my most treasured memories from my career.