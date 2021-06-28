Judy Murray helps get Eastbourne's next generation into tennis

Skip to it!

The session was part of the She Rallies programme that Murray - a well-known ambassador for the sport and mum of Sir Andy Murray - founded with the LTA (the governing body for tennis in Great Britain), aimed at retaining and increasing the number of female players and coaches across the UK.

The event saw 40 Brownies and Girl Guides and their leaders take part in a range of tennis activities in the morning and included training for 25 local She Rallies Activators, female volunteers (18+) tasked with running community based tennis programmes for girls.

The She Rallies programme aims to increase the number of female players and close the gap between the amount of male and female coaches in Great Britain, by providing a range of mentoring and support programmes for female coaches and those who want to get into coaching.

Judy Murray watches as Brownies enjoy the activities

Jo-Anne Downing, LTA Product and Programme Manager said: “The Girl Guide leaders were doing activator training today which is going to help them to drive a lot more engagement and interest with some really great activities for all girls. It’s part of a campaign with Girl Guiding and the LTA.”

The She Rallies Activators will be trained to deliver a number of programmes aimed at girls between the ages of 5 to 16, including Lil Miss-Hits - a tennis starter programme for 5 and 8 year olds, and Teen Girls’ Starter Tennis days, which will provide team activities for groups of teenage girls with an introduction to the skills needed to play tennis.

It's balloon tennis

Judy Murray joins in