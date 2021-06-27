Johanna Konta forced to isolate - and out of Wimbledon
Johanna Konta is OUT of Wimbledon. The Eastbourne star hs had to withdraw after a member of her team tested positive for Covid-19 and she was identified as a close contact.
It is terrible timing for the Sussex star, who was confident of a run at SW19 after winning the Viking International at Nottingham earlier this month.
A statement from the Konta camp said a member of her team presented with Covid-19 symptoms this morning and immediately isolated and undertook a test which was positive.
The All England Lawn Tennis Club and Public Health England identified Konta as a close contact and she is now required to isolate for 10 days.
Konta and the team member in question had tested negative for Covid in previous tests, taken in line with strict Covid protocols in place to allow Wimbledon to go ahead.