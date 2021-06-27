Johanna Konta forced to isolate - and out of Wimbledon

Johanna Konta is out of Wimbledon

It is terrible timing for the Sussex star, who was confident of a run at SW19 after winning the Viking International at Nottingham earlier this month.

A statement from the Konta camp said a member of her team presented with Covid-19 symptoms this morning and immediately isolated and undertook a test which was positive.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club and Public Health England identified Konta as a close contact and she is now required to isolate for 10 days.