Gillespie’s Sussex are all set for a Saffrons return

Eastbourne Cricket Club have confirmed that Sussex will once again return to the Saffrons in 2018.

Sussex will host County Champions Essex at the Saffrons for a 50-over Royal London One Day Cup clash on Sunday, June 3.

Eastbourne Cricket chairman Ian Fletcher-Price said, “We are delighted to host Sussex once again. Sussex and Essex have certainly enjoyed some fantastic matches over the years.

“Essex are a county with great tradition and quality and I’m sure it will make for another great match.

“Sussex seem to be shaping up nicely. Once again the squad is full of talent and with Jason Gillespie as their new head coach, you’d think they will be a force this season. Gillespie seems like a great appointment for the club.”

Earlier this year in May, 4,000 people turned out at the Saffrons to watch Sussex return to the sunshine coast for the first time in almost two decades.

They suffered a six wicket defeat as Gloucestershire surpassed Sussex’s total of 240 for the loss of just four wickets. Sussex’s Luke Wright thrilled the crowds with a fine knock of 84 but a five-wicket haul from Chris Liddle and a 3-33 from former Eastbourne and Sussex spinner Tom Smith kept Gloucestershire in control. The visitors, with the help of some big hits from Jack Taylor, knocked off the runs in the 48th over.

“Other than the result for Sussex, we have to say that the last match was a huge success,” added Fletcher-Price. “Cricket fans and the business community really came out and supported the event. To have such fantastic backing from the corporate side for a Sunday match was just great. It shows there’s a genuine appetite for first class cricket in Eastbourne.

“Hopefully this year we can do even better. We had 4,000 through the door last time and hopefully we can increase that. We are always seeking progression and we can accommodate around 5,000 - so that’s the target.”

Corporate tickets will go on sale in January, if you are interested in receiving details please email: fletch@posturite.co.uk - General tickets will be available from the Sussex CCC website.