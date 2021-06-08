Free tennis workshop in Eastbourne with Judy Murray

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) is holding a workshop for women aged 14+ with Judy.

The session will take place from 1.15pm – 4.45pm on Saturday June 26 at Eastbourne Sports Park, closing a week of the Viking International Eastbourne tournament which starts on June 19.

The ‘She Rallies’ programme will help players develop the skills to lead simple, fun tennis activities to girls. According to a statement on the LTA site, the goal is ‘to empower and expand the number of women and girls coaching and playing tennis across the UK’.

Judy Murray will be leading the session.