Four to make their debuts for Eastbourne in T20 opener

By Derren Howard

Eastbourne Cricket captain Jacob Smith expects to hand debuts to four new players as they start their competitive season with a Gray Nicolls T20 Cup clash at Rottingdean tomorrow (Saturday, 3.30pm).

Player coach and former Kent batsman James Hockley will make his first appearance for the Saffrons club as will batsman Malcolm Johnson and allrounder Ethan Guest, both close season signings from Bexhill. There will also be a place in the starting XI for their Australian overseas player Dan Arms, a top-order left-handed batsman.

Sussex and England under-19 player Delray Rawlins may also feature at Falmer Road.

“We are very much looking forward to getting the season started and hopefully we can come away with a positive result,” said Smith. “Obviously T20 is unpredictable and anyone can beat anyone on their day. But if we play to our potential I’m sure we can come away with a good result. We want to get into the winning habit as quickly possible. We will have a few new players in the line-up and it will be good for their confidence and the whole team if we can start well.”

The seconds are also in T20 action at Rottingdean tomorrow. Their match starts at 12.30pm.