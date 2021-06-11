Willingdon footballers set to enjoy Homes comforts

Sponsorship from David Wilson Homes has boosted Willingdon Athletic

The sponsorship helps provide a new kit for the first team as they start the new season.

Willingdon Athletic resumed their much-delayed current season at home in April following a four month break because of coronavirus restrictions.

The club’s return has been long awaited by the local community.

Willingdon Athletic in their newly sponsored shirts

Josh Claxton, head of Willingdon Athletic’s PR and communications, said: “The kit sponsorship has been a welcome move for the members of the club and everyone at Willingdon Athletic FC appreciates the contribution.

“We are excited to have this partnership over the next year, when we can hopefully host more sporting events, and we thank David Wilson Homes for its support during this difficult period.”

Natalie Perry, sales and marketing director for David Wilson Homes, added: “We are pleased to begin our partnership with Willingdon Athletic FC coinciding with the start of a new season.

“We know the club has been very active in the local area with their team walking over 1,000k to raise money for a new minibus last November and we are proud to be involved with their events and look forward to seeing the team continue their success.”

To find out more about Willingdon Athletic FC, visit willingdonathletic.co.uk.