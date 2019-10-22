Willingdon Athletic re-establish youth sides

Willingdon Athletic have re-established their youth sector which has started from this season.

The club has had a very successful adult team for a number of years and have introduced teams ranging from the 'Mini Kickers' which consist of 4 to 5 year old's to the Under 16's.

The club are looking for boys and girls for their Under 7's, 10's and 16's teams, along with new sponsors.

The club really is all about community, and helping kids to get outside, make friends, learn skills, get fit and experience plenty of muddy knees.

The home ground is Huggetts Lane park, Willingdon where teams train weekday evenings and/or Saturday mornings.