Will Chelsea star move on? The 7 big Premier League deals that could happen in January

We're into November - which means the January transfer window is edging closer and closer.

The winter comes at an ideal time for Premier League clubs to strengthen their squads ahead of their promotion, relegation or even mid-table run-in. Perhaps more importantly, it can also prove crucial for clubs to hold on to their prise assets or risk failing to achieve their end goal. Here, we take a look at 7 of the biggest deals that could happen in England's top-flight in January:

Read more at: https://www.shieldsgazette.com/sport/football/newcastle-united/how-a-newcastle-takeover-could-help-smash-transfer-record-plus-6-other-big-premier-league-deals-that-could-happen-in-january-1-9435564