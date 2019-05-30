Wide man Wheeler is latest to sign on at Priory Lane

Eastbourne Borough continue to strengthen their squad with the addition of attacking wide man Nicky Wheeler.

Wheeler, 28, is from Brighton and joins from Woking, who were promoted via the play-offs to the National League last season.

“I know some of the lads here already and I’m really looking forward to getting underway here at Eastbourne Borough,” said Wheeler just after signing on the dotted line. I’ve been close to signing before and am pleased to be here now. ”

Wheeler started his career in Charlton Athletic’s youth setup, where he spent seven seasons before taking a break from football. He joined Burgess Hill in 2010, and went on to play for Lewes and Tonbridge Angels.

At the start of the 2017-18 season he signed for Dagenham & Redbridge after impressing for Tonbridge during his two seasons there.

He has also represented Bostik League champions Billericay Town.

Wheeler joins new arrivals Elliott Romain, who has return to Priory Lane after two seasons at Dagenham and Redbridge, and Kiran Khinda-John.

Tobi Adebayo-Rowling and Dean Cox have also confirmed for next season as have Kane Wills, Kristian Campbell, Mike West and Charlie Walker.

Club captain Sergio Torres has recently returned from holiday and is expected to commit for the coming season.

Under-18 midfielder Dan Blackmore is also set to feature for the first team squad this season.