Where do Eastbourne Borough go after a traumatic week?

A huge financial appeal, a manager and coaching staff departed, a football club in confusion. So where, after this traumatic week, do Eastbourne Borough go from here?

The long-term answers will need wise heads and hard work. But the immediate answer is simpler: they head for Hertfordshire and a challenging away trip tomorrow (Saturday) to title-chasing Hemel Hempstead Town.

Leading from the front – well, from central midfield – club captain Sergio Torres is in short-term charge of team affairs, and he looks certain to carry the team with him.

In a meeting on Tuesday evening, Borough players had to take on board a stark message from club officials. For some, the options might well involve a move or a wage cut, but the mood afterwards was sober rather than rebellious, and there seems to be no instant rush for the exit.

The only immediate departure is striker Elliott Romain, who was understood to be among the higher paid players.

Footballers want to play. They play for each other, they have their own standards and their pride, and they want to win.

Hemel have been on song all season and currently lie second in the table. Their style is direct and their line-up is full of both physique and experience.

But the Sports are no mugs and, if they can repel the Tudors’ offensives, they have match-winners of their own. A right royal battle? Rule nothing out.

Meanwhile, off the field, Borough have begun the search for new management. Names have been mentioned, including one or two with knowledge of the club and local experience.

Torres remains in charge for next Tuesday’s home game against a buoyant Weymouth side – who have surprised a lot of opponents since winning promotion from the Southern League – but a new manager could be in post for the following Saturday, and the visit of Dartford.

Now then, the Darts also have a newly appointed boss. Ah yes, of course, that man Steve King – who lives in Eastbourne.

King has more than once been just the width of a touchline away from taking over at the Lane, but his loyalties now lie in North Kent.

Who writes these scripts?

