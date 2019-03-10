'We showed a real resilience' - watch Danny Bloor's reaction to Eastbourne Borough's draw with Chelmsford City

Eastbourne Borough assistant manager Danny Bloor said his side thoroughly deserved the point they got against third-placed Chelmsford City yesterday.

Bloor, speaking to Graham Austin of GBatMedia after the game said: "I thought it was a very good performance under the conditions, Chelmsford are third in the league and we showed a real resilience and I think thoroughly deserved the point which we got." You can see the full interview below

SEE ALSO Mark McGhee: I won’t park the bus, my instinct is to attack | Eastbourne Borough sign Australian striker in time for Chelmsford City clash | Sussex football's best supported sides: Which non-league teams have the highest average home attendance this season?