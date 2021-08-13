Watford forward joins Eastbourne Borough on loan

A Watford striker has made the move to Eastbourne Borough. Picture by Jane Stokes 2016 (DJ Stotty Images)

The 19-year-old scored 16 goals for Watford under-18s as captain during the 2019-20 campaign before moving to their under-23s team last season.

Borough boss Danny Bloor said: "I’m really pleased to have Dom on board. He is an attacking player that adds to our options.

"He is very keen to impress everyone at Eastbourne Borough.