Watford forward joins Eastbourne Borough on loan

Eastbourne Borough have signed Watford forward Dominic Hutchinson on a season-long loan.

By Matt Pole
Friday, 13th August 2021, 10:22 am
Updated Friday, 13th August 2021, 10:24 am
A Watford striker has made the move to Eastbourne Borough. Picture by Jane Stokes 2016 (DJ Stotty Images)

The 19-year-old scored 16 goals for Watford under-18s as captain during the 2019-20 campaign before moving to their under-23s team last season.

Borough boss Danny Bloor said: "I’m really pleased to have Dom on board. He is an attacking player that adds to our options.

"He is very keen to impress everyone at Eastbourne Borough.

"Thanks to Omer Riza at Watford Football Club for all his help."

WatfordEastbourne BoroughDanny Bloor