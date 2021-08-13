Watford forward joins Eastbourne Borough on loan
Eastbourne Borough have signed Watford forward Dominic Hutchinson on a season-long loan.
Friday, 13th August 2021
Friday, 13th August 2021, 10:24 am
The 19-year-old scored 16 goals for Watford under-18s as captain during the 2019-20 campaign before moving to their under-23s team last season.
Borough boss Danny Bloor said: "I’m really pleased to have Dom on board. He is an attacking player that adds to our options.
"He is very keen to impress everyone at Eastbourne Borough.
"Thanks to Omer Riza at Watford Football Club for all his help."