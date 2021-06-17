Walker and Rollinson commit to Eastbourne Borough

Danny Bloor and Charlie Walker / Picture: Andy Pelling

Last year's club captain Walker has delighted the Sports by putting pen to paper. Having first joined in 2018/19, Walker was named club captain last season and has played more than 80 times at Priory Lane over the past three seasons.

Walker joined Chris Whelpdale and Jake Elliott in signing for the Sports as pre-season approaches, with Rollinson following suit today.

"I've loved my time at Eastbourne so far," 31-year-old Walker told the club website. "This will be my fourth year here now and can't see myself anywhere else. I've made great relationships with everyone in and around the club and have a really close relationship with Danny Bloor

Joel Rollinson in Sports action / Picture: Eastbourne Borough FC

"Everyone at the club has worked really hard the last few years and are creating something pretty special. I'm proud to be part of it and am excited to see what we can achieve this year."

Boss Danny Bloor was just as excited to see Walker back in a Borough shirt this season after last year's campaign was unfortunately brought to a premature end in the pandemic.

He said: "I'm delighted to get our club captain back on board. We made Charlie captain last season and he done a fantastic job - he was very instrumental in the team spirit we fostered. I'm looking forward to getting him back on the pitch next season. He's done really well since we've stopped playing - he's looking fitter than ever and I can't wait to see him score goals whilst relishing his responsibilities at captain."

Former Reading and Stevenage winger Rollinson is also staying with the Sports. Rollinson played his part in the Sports' successful campaign last year, and also chipped in with some vital goals as Borough sat third in the National League South table before it was declared null and void. And the 22-year-old told the EBFC website it was a 'no-brainer' to sign up for another season on the south coast.

"I'm delighted to be back," the former Reading and Stevenage winger told ebfc.co.uk. "With the success we had last season, it was a no brainer for me to sign on. I think if we can produce the same performance levels with fans back behind us, it could be an exciting season. The atmosphere the gaffer has created has really helped. We have a tight knit group with talented players so I'm excited to see what the future holds.

Rollinson initially had a loan spell at Priory Lane towards the end of the 2018/19 campaign, before joining on a permanent basis at the start of the 2020/21 season. He has made over thirty appearances for the Sports, scoring four times.

Talking about last season, he added: "I think we had some real big wins against some of the top teams in the league, and it was a measure of how far we have come. Personally, I scored a couple of goals I was very happy with and overall some of the performances we produced were excellent."

Bloor said: "Joel is a player who excites me most for next season. I felt he was probably one of, if not the most influential player since the turn of the year with some of the performances he produced. After joining us late in pre-season last season, it took him a while to cement a place in the side, but once he did, he never looked back.