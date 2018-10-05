Upbeat Cooper confident better times are ahead at Eastbourne United

Eastbourne United manager Ryan Cooper remains a beacon of positivity despite his sides early season struggles.

United currently sit rock-bottom of the Southern Combination Premier table having not won any of their first eight league games, and Cooper admits that his young side are currently having to be realistic in terms of their expectations.

However, Cooper feels certain a change in fortunes is only a matter of weeks away.

“For me, the last ten days or so have been a real improvement and hopefully we’ll be able to build on it and improve again,” explains Cooper.

“We have picked up a couple of wins in the cup and we have got players in that we think are only going to better us. We are taking players with good mentalities from good clubs in technical positions and I feel like we are going in the right direction. In the game on Tuesday against Worthing United, for about 75 minutes it is the best I have seen an Eastbourne United team play in about two years.”

United ran out 4-3 winners at the Oval for only their second win of the season in all competitions to advance in the Sussex Senior Cup thanks to player-manager Cooper’s 82nd minute winner. United’s earlier goals were scored by Joel Kalambayi, Charlie Ball and new signing Harry Ducatel.

United travel to Loxwood tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm) before travelling to Arundel next Saturday, the two sides who sit directly above them in the table.

“To be honest with you at the moment we are targeting picking up points where it is realistic like these next two games. However, with the work we are doing on the training pitch and the people we are bringing in I don’t think we’ll be targeting picking up certain points here and there, but we’ll be targeting winning against every team we play.

“If you come down and watch one of our games, it is very clear to see that we have an idea and an identity of how we want to play.

“I feel that once we get a few more in, which we plan to do very soon, we will have a good blend of youth and experience and be a match for anyone in the league.”