Tranmere Rover’s striker James Norwood looks set for Ipswich Town

Eastbourne’s James Norwood has enjoyed the season of his life after helping Tranmere Rovers to a League Two play-off final victory against Newport County at Wembley last Sunday.

Norwood ended the campaign with 32 goals and was the country’s joint-leading marksman, alongside Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero.

“To find myself even mentioned in the same breath as Aguero is a major compliment - he’s one of the best strikers in the world,” Norwood said recently.

“Of course, being level on goals with him is really special, but let’s be clear here - what he’s doing is at the very elite level.

“There’s lots to admire about him - finishing prowess, positioning - but one thing I won’t do is copy his silver fox look - I don’t think my thinning barnet could take it.”

Norwood, 28, is out of contract at Prenton Park and looks set to join Ipswich Town, who were relegated to League One, on a free transfer next week.