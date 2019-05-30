Tranmere Rover’s striker James Norwood looks set for Ipswich Town

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: James Norwood of Tranmere Rovers in action while under pressure from Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Third Round match between Tranmere Rovers and Tottenham Hotspur at Prenton Park on January 4, 2019 in Birkenhead, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) SUS-190804-172940002
Eastbourne’s James Norwood has enjoyed the season of his life after helping Tranmere Rovers to a League Two play-off final victory against Newport County at Wembley last Sunday.

Norwood ended the campaign with 32 goals and was the country’s joint-leading marksman, alongside Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero.

“To find myself even mentioned in the same breath as Aguero is a major compliment - he’s one of the best strikers in the world,” Norwood said recently.

“Of course, being level on goals with him is really special, but let’s be clear here - what he’s doing is at the very elite level.

“There’s lots to admire about him - finishing prowess, positioning - but one thing I won’t do is copy his silver fox look - I don’t think my thinning barnet could take it.”

Norwood, 28, is out of contract at Prenton Park and looks set to join Ipswich Town, who were relegated to League One, on a free transfer next week.