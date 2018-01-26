Town players ready for ‘season defining’ matches

Eastbourne Town boss John Lambert believes the next two weeks will determine where his side finish this season (writes Ryan Newman).

Town, who are third, play host to second placed Horsham YMCA tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm) before welcoming leaders Haywards Heath next week at The Saffrons.

Town’s scheduled game at Hassocks this past week was called off along with most of the Southern Combination Premier fixtures thanks to the torrential rain across Sussex.

“It was disappointing not to play because when you’re playing well you want to continue that momentum,” Lambert said. “Our next two games are absolutely massive.

“We lost up at Horsham earlier in the season. It was back when we were really struggling for goals.

“We had the majority of possession on the day, but they got an early goal and we couldn’t find a reply.

“They started the season slowly and at one stage I think their manager was going to resign but they seem to have got it together and have been on a fantastic run so hopefully we can end that for them on Saturday.”

Lambert will be without five key members of his squad for both games but is hopeful his squad can step up and cope. “Jason Taylor is still injured, and Jack Tucker, Aaron and Tyler Capon are away,” Lambert added.

“It is a blow because we also miss them for the next game against Haywards Heath. It is not ideal, they’re going to be two of the biggest games of the season, but that’s what we have a big squad for.

“Aaron’s knee injury is a bad one. It’s such a shame as he was just getting back to fitness after a foot injury.

“The next four or five games are going to decide where we finish come the end of the season. If we can get some positive results, we’ll be challenging but if not, we’ll probably tail off the top. The boys are all chomping at the bit for this one so hopefully we can get a positive result.”

Heath lead the way on 50 points from 23 matches while Horsham YMCA are second on 45. Town are six points off the leaders but do have a game in hand. Chichester are also on 44 but they have played one match more than Town.