Town and United set for Boxing Day battle

By Derren Howard

Eastbourne Town manager John Lambert insists he will not be under-estimating Eastbourne United ahead of their Boxing Day (11am) derby showdown at the Saffrons.

Town are in title contention at the top end of the Southern Combination while Tobi Hutchinson’s United are struggling near the foot of the table. The match will also see Town’s Adam Davidson, the former United skipper, line-up against his old club.

Lambert said, “Anything can happen on derby day so we have to be prepared. Our league position and their league position doesn’t matter. Uckfield beat Haywards Heath last week, who would have predicted that?”

United have slipped to second from bottom and have failed to win in the league for 13 matches. Their last league victory came way back on September 16. Since then United have struggled as senior players departed.

Hutchinson has been forced to almost start from scratch on a restricted budget and develop his talented youngsters into a team that can cope with the physical demands of the Southern Combination Premier.

United will hope the unpredictable nature of local derbies can work in their favour.